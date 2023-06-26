© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
Tu Youyou, a scientist, was awarded the Nobel Prize for her contribution to discovering artemisinin for treating malaria. She said the antidote to the CCP virus is artemisinin.
科学家屠呦呦，因治疗疟疾而发现了青蒿素，因其贡献而获得了诺贝尔奖。她说中共病毒的解药就是青蒿素。
