Live Cheap - Opp shops and Food Banks
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
10/15/2023

This talk is about volunteering to save money and food. I volunteer at the local church opportunity shop, the opp shop, and also the food bank. Even though I'm volunteering, not getting paid, I still save a lot of money I don't make any money but I save money by not spending or not paying full price for goods and food that I need. Everything I need for stockpiling I can get from the opp shop and even for food storage there I can get something from the food bank but most of it is not really good for storage as it is nearing its use by date or best before date, and a lot is packaged processed foods and sometimes I mean you do get good food like rice and you do actually pick up organic food because when people don't buy it, it ends up at the food bank.

Keywords
shopping, food banks, saving money, buying cheap, not spending, second hand, live cheap, opp shops, opportunity shops, church shops
