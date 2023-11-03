Biden criticized for calling for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katie Pavlich, Joe Concha and Mark Simone join 'Kudlow' to discuss Israel assaults on Gaza, President Biden's handling of growing tensions in the Middle East and House GOP unifying behind Speaker Johnson.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html