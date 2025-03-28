CTP-20250329-S2E93-USPS+SocialMediaInfluencers-BTS/SP-Video

CTP S2E93 before Audio edits 30m 32s...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E93) Odds & Ends Mar. 2025: USPS and Social-Media Influencers

CTP (S2E93) Mar. 2025 Odds/Ends: USPS Inefficiency (Time for Reform) and Social-Media Influencers

Part 1: We explore why common-sense efficiency measures have been ignored by the USPS for decades despite billions in taxpayer bailouts and constant rate increases. The podcast examines how government systems lack incentives to reduce waste, creating a cycle of inefficiency at taxpayer expense.

• Rising costs at the postal service could force nonprofits and businesses to optimize their mailing lists

• Unnecessary waste occurs when bulk mail and catalogs are sent to people who have moved or deceased recipients

• Current bulk mail handling treats discount-rate mail like first-class mail, wasting resources

• Simple solution: handle media mail and bulk mail only on specific days of the week

• Gradually increasing bulk mail rates would help both USPS and senders become more efficient

• Two simple fixes could dramatically reduce USPS operating losses without compromising service

Part 2: Social-Media Influencers discussion

Transcript Bonus: BeforeItsNews "Abuse, INEFFICIENCY, Waste, USPS Finally Addressed?" article