Ric Grenell: 'The Biden family is selling access to Joe Biden'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ric Grenell joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to give his insights on the reasons behind the Trump audio leak, Biden's corruption allegations, and the Iran document.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html