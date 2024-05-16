© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico a victim of NWO foul play like President John Magufuli of Tanzania who also rejected the plandemic hoax?
Fico who was shot today was strongly against mandates & forced vaccinations and announced in January that he would investigate politicians over the purchase of medical devices & vaccines. (4 min, 9 sec) Fico also strongly rejected the WHO pandemic treaty and expanding the powers of the WHO: “We will publish and tell the Slovak public what really happened during this Covid period.”
