THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 12: Deception Leads to War

Joshua and the princes of Israel knew God was on their side but they grew lax and were taken off guard when the Gibeonites arrived under false pretenses to make a pact with Israel. The emissaries from Gibeon flattered Joshua and he was swayed by their appearance.

Ironically, this mutual defense agreement was sealed with an oath that involved God, even though Joshua failed to consult the Lord. Joshua and the leadership did not foresee their covenant would obligate them to defend the city of Gibeon if the other Canaanites attacked their ally.

Five Amorite kings set out to punish Gibeon’s perceived betrayal and Joshua quickly realized he had to fight a battle not chosen by God. The resulting battle saw the Amorite armies slaughtered by the Israelites and God in a miraculous way.

Joshua surprised the five kings by marching overnight and decimating them. As the enemy fled, God ordered holy angels to kill them with large hailstones. Joshua then commanded the sun and moon to stand still so the Israelites could fully avenge themselves. It was yet another amazing victory because with God all things are possible.

