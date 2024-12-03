Georgia Pushed To Maidan Revolution

The greater the success of the Russians in the ongoing conflict with NATO proxies in Ukraine, the more fires Western forces ignite across the world in an attempt to damage the interests of Russia and its partners.

Back in October, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party revealed that a senior Western official had proposed to the Georgian prime minister to start a war with Russia. According to the West the Georgians could withstand several days of hostilities then flee to the woods to launch a guerrilla war. The same plan was pursued by the puppet Georgian opposition.

The rejection of the Georgian government, excluding foreign-controlled President Zourabichvili, to participate in the war campaign against Russia caused strong dissatisfaction with the US-led bloc. However, after the elections, the wet dreams to open a second front against Russia fully fell apart. The new Prime Minister defined clearly the main priorities for the republic as restarting relations with the West, deepening cooperation with NATO and China, a pragmatic policy and a peaceful settlement of the differences with Russia.

The West did not like Tbilisi’s policies much but the warmongers did not despair and switched to their favorite tactics of violence and regime change in order to bring their puppets to power. Pro-Western forces used the government’s decision to postpone negotiations on the membership in the European Union as the main pretext for fomenting unrest.

What the West called “peaceful demonstrations” quickly turned into pogroms. Protesters are erecting barricades, storming the parliament building, seizing heavy utility equipment and attacking the police. They set off firecrackers, throw stones, hit the police with Molotov cocktails and flamethrowers from fireworks. All the steps are strictly following the methodology of the “color” revolutions. It will not be surprising if unidentified snipers will soon appear on the roofs, to help shed the first blood of the “sacred victims” in order to bring the conflict to the point of no return, as it was in Kiev.

There are many foreign provocateurs on the streets. According to the scenario, a lot of young people come out and people bring children to throw Molotov cocktails at the police. Local media reveals payment prices for provocateurs and rewards for damaging government buildings or injuring police officers. According to the Maidan scenario, they first cry about the need for democracy, then they start burning people alive with Molotov cocktails, fireworks, etc.

At least 113 law enforcement officers have already been injured. Police detained 226 people in four days of riots in Tbilisi. The leaders of the pro-Western opposition are trying to show the pogroms as a “purely popular protest.”

The US and EU are pursuing the coup, threatening Georgians with sanctions and more in an apparent attempt to destabilize the country and the entire region.

https://southfront.press/georgia-pushed-to-maidan-revolution/



