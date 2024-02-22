BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Trump Doctrine: Richard Grenell addresses Donald Trump the Peacemaker
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 02/22/2024

The Trump Doctrine:  Richard Grenell Explains How Donald Trump Kept Peace Around The World


Richard Grenell says Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump both favored peace through strength. "They are not wimps, but they want peace and peace is popular," Grennell said. During the Trump administration, Vladimr Putin did not invade and start a war. 

There was no war between Arabs and Israelis. "We get to go into November 2024 and say the economy was better. We had more peace. You [the Democrats] are the party of war," Grennell said. 


"I have waited 25 years to be the party of peace and the other side be the party of war. We should start every conversation and finish every conversation by saying Vladimir Putin wants Joe Biden to be reelected."



Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav\\https://rumble.com/v4eww06-richard-grenell-explains-how-donald-trump-kept-peace-around-the-world.html

Keywords
donald trumprichard grenellcpac 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy