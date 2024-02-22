The Trump Doctrine: Richard Grenell addresses Donald Trump the Peacemaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Trump Doctrine: Richard Grenell Explains How Donald Trump Kept Peace Around The World
Richard Grenell says Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump both favored peace through strength. "They are not wimps, but they want peace and peace is popular," Grennell said. During the Trump administration, Vladimr Putin did not invade and start a war.
There was no war between Arabs and Israelis. "We get to go into November 2024 and say the economy was better. We had more peace. You [the Democrats] are the party of war," Grennell said.
"I have waited 25 years to be the party of peace and the other side be the party of war. We should start every conversation and finish every conversation by saying Vladimir Putin wants Joe Biden to be reelected."
