© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Crash Involving A F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Happened At Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego around 11:54 p.m. on Friday.
https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/fa-18-fighter-jet-crash-at-marine-corps-air-station-miramar/
JUST IN: A defense official confirms that the pilot aboard the F-18 military jet died in the crash.
https://abc7.com/f-18-military-jet-crash-miramar-marine-corps-air-station-san-diego/13699140/