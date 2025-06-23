Looks like the most powerful Ukrainian weapon was used against the TCC employees.

Russian forces struck military sites in Kiev region overnight, including a Ukrainian Navy weapons depot, using precision weapons and drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

➡️7 JDAM bombs and 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses.

➡️Ammo depots and FPV drone training centers were destroyed.

➡️Russian "Center" group hit the Khizhak police brigade in the Donetsk Republic.

➡️Ukraine lost over 1,215 troops in the last 24 hours.