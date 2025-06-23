© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looks like the most powerful Ukrainian weapon was used against the TCC employees.
Adding:
Russian forces struck military sites in Kiev region overnight, including a Ukrainian Navy weapons depot, using precision weapons and drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
➡️7 JDAM bombs and 123 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses.
➡️Ammo depots and FPV drone training centers were destroyed.
➡️Russian "Center" group hit the Khizhak police brigade in the Donetsk Republic.
➡️Ukraine lost over 1,215 troops in the last 24 hours.