John-Henry Westen INTERVIEW

On January 3, 2022, Alex Jones interviewed LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen. The duo spoke about the New World Order, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the influence of the devil, and Our Lady of Fatima.

“The anti-Christ spirit is here with us now, and where is it going to next?” Jones asked rhetorically.

“If you really want to find out … the anti-Catholic agenda, you always watch the leftist fake Catholics,” Westen commented while urging viewers to research the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe.https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jack-posobiec-gives-rosaries-to-tucker-carlson-alex-jones-we-are-in-a-spiritual-war/?







