Does God's Love Transform the Error Itself or Does the Error Leave You? What Is Humility, How We See Us vs How God Sees Us, The Narrow Gate to God – The Basics of “The Way”
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
21 views • 8 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Naw5PZFXsDQ

20111218 Relationship With God - The 'Way' P1


Cut:

22m06s - 31m10s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“GOD’S LOVE ENTERS AND TRANSFORMS OUR SOUL, GOD’S TRUTH OPENS OUR SOUL READY TO BE TRANSFORMED AND OUR OWN HUMILITY ALLOWS THE ERROR TO LEAVE.”

@ 26m53s


“TO BE HUMBLE MEANS THAT WE ARE GOING TO AT SOME POINT ACCEPT GOD’S WAY IN OUR EMOTIONAL CONDITION.”

@ 30m13s


wisdomsimplerelationship with godsoul foodone with goddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingwhat is humilityreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingchoice and free willlove truth humilitybeing humbleas god sees menarrow way to god
