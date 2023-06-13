BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Excellent Presentation by Kevin Loughrey. Eureka, NSW, Australia. 3rd June, 2023
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
17 views • 06/13/2023

This presentation, by LtCol Kevin Loughrey , Australian Army (Ret'd), describes a war,underpinned by Marxist doctrine, that is being waged against Western

Civilisation. This war has been conducted over many decades by many

disparate, powerful entities but at its core sits the CCP as the

ultimate beneficiary and victor. This presentation uses what has been

happening in Australia over many years to illustrate in some detail how

this is war is being conducted. This presentation also aims to propose

ideas as to how the aggressors may be repulsed and eventually defeated.

This is a signal warning to all Western nations. Wake up or be put to

sleep forever!


Kevin Loughrey - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/


Follow on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


#SayNo #DoNotComply


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


racismvaccinesclimate changeenergyaustraliamarxismaboriginesthe voiceindigenousall cause mortalityland rightscovidaboriginalroobs flyerskevin loughrey1967 referendum1962 electoral reform actindependent candidate for ballina
