Excellent Presentation by Kevin Loughrey. Eureka, NSW, Australia. 3rd June, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This presentation, by LtCol Kevin Loughrey , Australian Army (Ret'd), describes a war,underpinned by Marxist doctrine, that is being waged against Western
Civilisation. This war has been conducted over many decades by many
disparate, powerful entities but at its core sits the CCP as the
ultimate beneficiary and victor. This presentation uses what has been
happening in Australia over many years to illustrate in some detail how
this is war is being conducted. This presentation also aims to propose
ideas as to how the aggressors may be repulsed and eventually defeated.
This is a signal warning to all Western nations. Wake up or be put to
sleep forever!
Kevin Loughrey - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/
Follow on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
#SayNo #DoNotComply
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.