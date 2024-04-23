BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
See What Happens! When Bizarre ‘Turtle Tank’ Appears In Ukraine with Armor Covering Almost Entirely
04/23/2024

US Military News


Apr 20, 2024


The ‘Turtle Tank’, a modified T-72 encased in an ungainly metal shell reminiscent of its namesake, captured the attention of military enthusiasts and analysts alike with its unconventional design and seemingly impractical features.


Mere days after its appearance on the battlefield near Krasnohorivka, just west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the tank was spotted by a Ukrainian drone team seeking shelter in a hangar nestled within Donetsk's Petrovs'kyi district.


