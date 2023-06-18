Hot Fitness Wife Fears Cheating! Freedomain Call In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it normal for my husband to be adding attractive/provocative women on his social media and liking their posts? I am confused as I check all the boxes of what an attractive moral woman should be. And yet, I find myself questioning "Am I enough?" "Will he leave me?" Is this normal behavior and I am overthinking it. Or does this behavior confirm my fears. He is still looking. We have been trying to start a family, but I am scared/lost on what to do. I am 26 and the clock is ticking!