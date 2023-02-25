BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP EXPOSED TO TOXIC DIOXIN?
195 views • 02/25/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


Feb 24, 2023


President Trump and other officials charged into Ohio after what was called the most catastrophic toxic release in the history of mankind, and they did it without any protective gear. Are they clever? Or are they stupid? Health Ranger Mike Adams explains the implications of Dioxin poisoning and how you can remove it from your body. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aty6y-trump-exposed-to-toxic-dioxin.html


