War without Bombs, War with Bombs & People Running for their Lives 04/10/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
149 views • 5 months ago

Prophecy Club doesn’t just bring you the news, we bring you what God is saying (through His Prophets) in light of the news. In today’s program we see that President Trump has raised the Tariff charged to China to 125%. What implications could this hold for our Nation?


http://www.prophecyclub.com


https://prophecyclubgold.com/


https://prophecyclubbar.com/


https://blocktrustira.com/


https://www.josephskitchen.com/


http://www.empshield.com

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
warpeoplebombsrunningprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanfor their lives
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:08Tariffs

08:50New Hostage Deal

11:55U.S. Treasury Fires Back

16:17China Manipulating Currency

19:11Russia Nuclear Talks

22:06Folic Acid

