Why "Society" Was DEAD Wrong In The Past | SGFG Documentary Ep. 6

Whether by doing evil, or condoning evil, most of society was allowing evil to manifest until it became apparent that it must be addressed. The same happens with our individual self and with the world's problems today. The question becomes, what is most important that we must look into, and how do we most effectively handle it? The 19th century Abolitionists had their solution.

Full Docu-Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJ1X-K3gB5qZnyAnpv902-W

Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book

Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#society #documentary #documentaries #history #shocking #powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change