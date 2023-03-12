BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ, highlights the need to confront the infiltration of the CCP in every aspect of the US government, particularly in the justice system
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0g0iccbf

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Abe Hamadeh @abrahamhamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ, highlights the need to confront the infiltration of the CCP in every aspect of the US government, particularly in the justice system. He points out the CCP's use of Confucius Institutes in the education system against America. Moreover, Hamadeh highlights the CCP's partnership with drug cartels on the southern border and its threat to US communities through fentanyl. He urges the need to support dissidents in China and worldwide and expose the CCP's actions.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 亚利桑那州总检察长候选人阿贝·哈马德表示，需要对抗中共在美国政府各个方面的渗透，特别是在司法系统。他指出，中共在教育系统中利用孔子学院来对抗美国。此外，哈马德还强调了中共在南部边境与贩毒集团的合作，通过芬太尼残害美国人。他敦促有必要支持中国和全世界的持不同政见者，并揭露中共的恶行。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy