A never-ending battle for freedom | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

Retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt and Fmr. Under Secretary of Defense Sec. Robert Wilkie reflect on what Memorial Day truly means, the real sacrifices by American service men and women and more on NEWSMAX's Carl Higbie FRONTLINE



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html