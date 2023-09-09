magnetic dust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK 8-9 Sept 23 morning after a night of mystery dust has fallen and coated everything.
I decided to gently scrape some of the dust into a pile on one of my PV panels.
Here we can see a simple ex loudspeaker magnet with a white paper face attached (to ease visibility) easily picks up the particles in the centre area of the magnet where the magnetism is concentrated