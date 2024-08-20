Russian Army Took Control Of New York

Russian drones and missiles do not stop pounding Ukrainian rear area facilities. On the night of August 20, a new wave of Russian strikes destroyed targets in different Ukrainian regions.

As usual the Air Force of Ukraine lied about another fake victory of the Ukrainian air defense forces. They allegedly destroyed 25 out of 26 Russian drones, one out of three Iskander missiles, and two Kh-59 missiles, that targeted Ukraine.

Russian kamikaze drones struck a large fuel depot in the city of Ternopil. As a result of the attack, a large fire broke out in the area.

At least six explosions thundered in the Khmelnitsk region, where Russian strikes targeted the local military airfield.

A logistics hub used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the transfer of military equipment was destroyed by Russian precision strikes in the village of Kotelva in the Poltava region.

The city of Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk region came under at least two Russian strikes. The city is another large logistics hub which provides military supplies to the Ukrainian groupings in the Pokrovsk and Ugledar directions in the Donbass.

Explosions thundered in Kremenchug, including on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

More Russian strikes were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The local Ukrainian authorities confirmed Russian strikes in the Vinnytsya region. They claimed that at least two Russian drones struck some targets in the area. Thus, the official claims denied reports released by the Ukrainian military about the number of Russian UAVs destroyed by the Ukrainian air defenses last night.

Russian drones and missiles are also pounding Ukrainian forces in the tactical rear in the war-torn regions, including in Sumy where the Ukrainian military command had accumulated large forces for operations in the Russian Kursk region. Dozens of explosions thundered in Ukrainian border areas.

Meanwhile, the Russian army continues successful offensive operations on Ukrainian frontlines. Another strategic victory was achieved in the area of Toretsk. On August 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed control of the village of Artyomovo, formerly known as Zaliznoe. After a large Ukrainian stronghold was destroyed nearby, the Russian army took control of New York. On August 20, Russian forces completed the mop up operation at the local phenolic plant. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed full control of the town. The town renamed New York by the Kiyv regime became Novgorodskoe again.

Russian offensives do not stop in this direction. Russian forces already gained a foothold in the center of Nelepovka located nearby.

Meanwhile, the Russian assault begins in Toretsk, which will definitely be renamed Dzerzhinsk soon.

Russian gains in Toretsk pave the way for further offensives towards the strategic Ukrainian stronghold in Konstantinovka, threatening the southern flank of the Ukrainian grouping fighting in Chasov Yar.

https://southfront.press/russian-army-took-control-of-new-york/