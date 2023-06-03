© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
Bruno Wu is a registered spy for CCP, and he gives a death threat to Miles on behalf of the CCP kleptocrats. Wu said if you do not cancel the VOA interview, I will make sure you die and without a burial place. He also warned Miles Guo that he will come after his son as well.
吴征实际上是CCP的注册间谍。而且他居然对郭先生发出了死亡威胁。如果你不取消VOA-美国之音的采访，那么我将确保你死而无葬身之地。他还警告了郭先生，他也不会放过他的儿子。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
