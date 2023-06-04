The Left Behind Will Be Partaking In Digital Currency /Cashless Society To Buy And Sell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I do not refer to left behind the way Hollowood rapture movies do.
This is take two to try record this video; after finish recording only 5 seconds was saved. On take two I forgot to take myself off screen but got it right on first take. It is harder to get videos done and uploaded than it is for me to do street preaching. You would not think that would you? But that is my reality using apps and AI taking over.