Iraq: Dawn in Sulaymaniyah, a dangerous escalation between rival factions of the Talabani family

Dawn in Sulaymaniyah: Footage confirms heavy armed confrontations and movement of armored vehicles in central districts continues as well as large fires.

This is the most serious internal conflict within the PUK in years, marking a dangerous escalation between rival factions of the Talabani family.

Adding: Sulaymaniyah is currently the scene of large fires and intermittent sounds of clashes.

Gun battles have now spread to the outskirts of the city in Iraqi Kurdistan.

More: Heavy fire continues to erupt across Sulaymaniyah as clashes between Bafel Talabani’s forces and those loyal to Lahur Sheikh Jangi drag into the morning.

🎥 New footage shows automatic gunfire echoing through the streets and widespread damage to civilian areas.

Some outlets are already calling this a "civil war."

Street battles have broken out across the city as violences spread through Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan.

Ambulances struggle to transport victims.