Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-13 - Chris Martenson, PhD - How did law enforcement miss Crooks on the AGR complex West side - 8-19-2024

How did local law enforcement manage to entirely miss Crooks there on the West side of the AGR complex on July 13th?

Investigators will have to answer the question, “How did all those law enforcement assets somehow lose track of Crooks between his picture being taken at 5:14 and the first shot being taken at 6:11:33?”

It’s an important question that needs to be answered.

With so few people and so many LEO assets on the job over there, it’s surprising we have no idea where Crooks was between being seen on the retaining wall and when he clambered up the A/C unit and onto the AGR roof complex.

A related question concerns the fact that one of the plain-clothed officers just happened to be dressed nearly identically to Crooks with a grey t-shirt, white knee-length shorts, facial hair, and dark shoes. Such ‘coincidences’ have to be laid to rest.

A further curiosity is that out of all the LEO bodycam footage that’s been released, 100% of it is from officers who were located on the east side of the AGR complex before the shooting began. Obviously, those on the west side are much more important to understanding the flow of events that allowed young Mr. Crooks to get on the roof and into a shooting position.

Finally, we absolutely demand a complete accounting of the movements and positions of the two ESU snipers who were supposed to be in the overwatch building and should have been in their positions. Their story is full of holes and demands to be explained.