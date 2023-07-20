Alien Abduction and Montauk Project Survivor Story - Hybridized by the Anunnaki

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My name is Talop and I am a Vampire Ashram elder who can attest to the fact that I am an alien-human hybrid who has been hybridized and programmed in the infamous Montauk underground in Long Island, New York by the Anunnaki for use by the rogue reptilian Satanic empire which includes the Illuminati as well as Freemasonic and Luciferian forces.
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Harvest-Lucifera-Illuminati-Humanity-ebook/dp/B0BSNX6GN4
#anunnaki #secrethistoryoftheanunnaki #truthabouttheanunnaki #whoaretheanunnaki
https://www.instagram.com/the_last_harvest/
https://twitter.com/the_lastharvest
https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Last-Harvest/100090073334563/