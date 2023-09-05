BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine Counteroffensive GETS WORSE as Russian Reinforcements Arrive - History Legends, 090523
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
187 views • 09/05/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'HistoryLegends' on YouTube, from today Sept. 5, 2023, with description.

Ukraine's Reserve Force is struggling to breakthrough in the Robotyne-Verbove sector. Meanwhile, units of the Marun Tactical Group are stuck in a fire bag. The Ukrainian 82nd Air Assault Brigade is losing valuable Strykers and Challenger 2s, while the 46th Air Mobile Brigade is facing mutinous units. Their troops are forced to form special "Task Forces" and mix up units to carry on the Offensive. Things might get more complicated with the arrival of two fresh Russian VDV Divisions to the front. These paratrooper regiments could be the sign of an impending Russian counterattack.

Support HistoryLegends ►

Patreon ✔ https://www.patreon.com/thehistoryleg...

PayPal ✔ https://www.paypal.me/historylegends

Book ✔ https://www.thehistorylegends.com

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/historylege...

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@thehistoryleg...

This video: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9vuyg7e0Ks&ab_channel=HistoryLegends



