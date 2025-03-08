Expanding Perception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of us are routine victims of misperception, especially since much of what we assume as reality is managed deception planned by powers behind the scenes, presented by their puppets and reinforced by ignorant acceptance and repetition by those deceived.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/
~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com