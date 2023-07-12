Election Integrity Activist Arrested In Georgia: Officials Cover-Up & Ignore Rigged Elections

Stew Peters Show





Atlanta, Georgia has become the heart of radical leftism in America.

Beth Majeroni is here to talk about voter fraud in Georgia and how she was arrested for speaking truth to power.

Beth Majeroni was a Republican precinct chair in Chatham County, Georgia

She has been trying to restore trust in the state’s elections after the calamity of 2020.

She was there to ask that the Chatham elections supervisor, Billy Wooten, obey instructions given to him by a grand jury.

Beth was a precinct chair and poll watcher during the 2022 primary elections.

She believes she observed evidence of the election results coming out wrong, and of Mr. Billy Wooten falsifying documents about the chain of custody of votes.

Beth brought Wooten before a grand jury with her concerns.

The Grand jury ordered him to produce evidence and documentation concerning that primary.

He’s had three months to respond but instead he has not responded.

So Beth did what citizens are supposed to do, and she showed up at the board of elections meeting to air her concerns before going back to a grand jury.

In response to her speech she was assaulted, humiliated, manhandled, and hauled away by two police officers.

All because Billy Wooten doesn’t want to listen to a grand jury.

Back in 2006, Wooten was convicted for “solicitation of sodomy.”

Billy Wooten is from North Carolina, and all the way back in the 1970s he was convicted of another offense, for “crimes against nature.”

The exact nature of that crime is unclear but “Crimes against nature” includes regular sodomy, which was still illegal back then, though rarely enforced unless the behavior was public.

However, “crimes against nature” in North Carolina also includes attempting to have sex with animals.

Beth Majeroni discovered an allegedly falsified document from Billy Wooten’s office claiming disputed ballots were with the Georgia state patrol.

A taped phone call from someone in Billy Wooten's office revealed the ballots never went to the Georgia state patrol and that is why she went in front of the Grand Jury.

Beth is now asking for paper ballots with a watermark and that they be counted at the precinct level.

Election fraud must end in Georgia.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zgsc8-election-integrity-activist-arrested-in-georgia-officials-cover-up-and-igno.html