TAKE 1: WATCH "CHRIS CHRIS" AUDITION FOR A FUTURE SPOT ON THE KURGAN REPORT!

This complete vaxxhole ran his r'tard mouth on one of my "safe and effective" FB posts for that dead soccer coach. He muted or blocked me, but I was able to get access to his r'tarded profile where I discovered just what a dumb fuck he is.
I've lost all my patience with vaxxholes like him. There's just two things to do now:
1. Make him famous.
2. Wait.
Make that three things to do.
3. Make a follow up video about his demise.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/jagswr89/
Music: Peaches - Dumb Fuck
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report