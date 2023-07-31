The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Monday Motivation Does God Condone Workaholism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.
Ever been accused of being a workaholic Warriors Of Light? Maybe it's not such a terrible thing to naturally put in the extra effort to do a job right and seek excellency in work. As a matter of fact our Father who art in heaven condones and encourages us to diligently do our assigned work to best of our ability. Not to feed any sick obsession or addiction, but to honor the one who gave us our heavenly assignments. I encourage you today to put in your best effort in every godly task that you are called to do. Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
Proverbs 17-19 | Laziness and Hard Work | Bible Study
-Spoken Gospel
https://www.youtube.com/@SpokenGospel
Rob Rock - "Media Machine" - live in Germany
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/36SKaU8
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3QniKu7
robrockmusic
https://www.youtube.com/@robrockmusic
Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio