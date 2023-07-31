The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Monday Motivation Does God Condone Workaholism?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Ever been accused of being a workaholic Warriors Of Light? Maybe it's not such a terrible thing to naturally put in the extra effort to do a job right and seek excellency in work. As a matter of fact our Father who art in heaven condones and encourages us to diligently do our assigned work to best of our ability. Not to feed any sick obsession or addiction, but to honor the one who gave us our heavenly assignments. I encourage you today to put in your best effort in every godly task that you are called to do. Let's Rock!

Proverbs 17-19 | Laziness and Hard Work | Bible Study

Rob Rock - "Media Machine" - live in Germany

