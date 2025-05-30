Brighteon Broadcast News, May 30, 2025 - COSMIC CONSCIOUSNESS reveals why modern science and medicine are fabricated FRAUDS

- Interview with Gerald Celente and Introduction to Xylitol Crystals (0:11)

- Real-Time Microscope Video of Xylitol Crystals (1:10)

- Detailed Analysis of Xylitol Crystals and Electronics Mimicry (11:52)

- Predictions of Future Events Using Xylitol Crystals (12:06)

- Critique of Modern Science and Medicine (31:44)

- Indigenous Medicine Systems and Holistic Healing (44:44)

- The Role of Consciousness in Shaping Reality (1:03:57)

- Introduction to the Song "Ignorance is Bliss" (1:04:17)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (1:24:37)

- Bitcoin and Treasury Collapse Concerns (1:24:55)

- Gold as a Hedge Against Currency Manipulation (1:30:15)

- Crypto and Privacy Crypto Investments (1:36:46)

- Bitcoin's Intrinsic Properties and Government Counterfeiting (1:39:42)

- Preparation for Asset Loss and Gain (1:43:08)

- Truck Crash Metaphor and Life Lessons (1:47:10)

- Health Revealed Project Overview (1:57:15)

- Challenging Government Authority and Statism (2:08:04)

- Health Revealed Project Resources and Collaboration (2:12:10)

- Psychology of Statism and Health Revealed Seminar (2:40:44)

- Organizing Conferences and Personal Challenges (2:41:00)

- Unique Names and Personal Habits (2:43:44)

- Cultural Interests and Language Learning (2:44:34)

- Ancient Spirituality and Philosophical Insights (2:46:52)

- Language and Cultural Nuances (2:49:21)

- Travel and Personal Experiences (2:51:01)

- Health and Nutrition Products (2:52:31)





