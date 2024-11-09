ANOTHER NEWS ANCHOR TAKES THE BAIT! GETS THE SHAFT!

Chauncy was a major vaxx pusher, especially with his own peoples. I'm sure he was paid well, but what good does that do when you're dead.

Source (thanks to the sub who sent this)

https://m.facebook.com/ChauncyGloverOnTV/

Music: Isaac Hayes - Theme from Shaft

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

