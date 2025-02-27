Taking His Name in Vain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- The Deepest Corruption is in the Church
-- Epstein Island, Sean Combs, Hollywierd . .
-- Prayer: "Oh God, break the back of the Jews!"
Oh that you would slay the wicked, O God!
O men of blood, depart from me!
They speak against you with malicious intent;
your enemies take your name in vain.
Do I not hate those who hate you, O Lord?
And do I not loathe those who rise up against you?
I hate them with complete hatred;
I count them my enemies. Psalm 139:19-22
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com