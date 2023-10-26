Save ~33% on Your Energy Bills with North America's Most Energy-Efficient Windows & Doors

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
53 views • 10/26/2023

Reduce the cooling & heating part of your home and/or business's energy bills by OVER 1/3 -- and get a FASTER payback than solar panels -- with North America's highest-performing double- & triple-paned, argon gas-filled, Passive-House quality windows, doors, & insulating glass units (IGUs) by clicking-on: thinkalpen.com (The Empire State Building is one of their clients!)

Mention to Craig Maierhofer at [email protected], main: 303.834.3600, or m: 303.324.0485 that you were referred by Danny Tseng for a complimentary estimate for your home and/or business

NOTE: Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen HPP)'s windows are NOT impact-resistant so will most likely not get a building permit issued for those located in high-velocity wind zone areas such as parts of Florida, Texas, and elsewhere that experience tropical storms like hurricanes


Read our "Minimizing Solar Heat Gain Through Windows--Windows Are Building's Weakest Thermal Link" article on Google Drive by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/MinimizingSolarHeatGain


TO SHARE THIS VIDEO, use: https://tinyurl.com/MostEnergyEfficientWindows OR tinyurl.com/UltraEnergyEfficientWindows



most energy efficient windowstriple-pane windowsthe best windows
