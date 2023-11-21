Jerusalem - Israeli Police Attack anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews - anti-war protesters who are Opposing Netanyahu’s Genocidal War on Gaza



Israeli police attack anti-war protesters who are opposing Netanyahu’s Genocidal war on Gaza.

I guessing this is Jerusalem, it matches another video that I posted earlier today, but different. This video didn't say in the description, like the other did.

Adding post found from about 2 hours ago as typing:

700 people trapped inside Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital under siege by Israel: Official (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/11/20/714973/Israel-siege-Gaza-Indonesian-Hospital)

A senior health official in Gaza says hundreds of people have been trapped inside a hospital in the territory, hours after Israeli forces launched an attack on the facility and imposed a siege on it.

ADDING: this from this morning, but they say a child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes avg:

Death toll from Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip rises to 13,300 people including 5,600 children, 3,500 women.