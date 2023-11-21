© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerusalem - Israeli Police Attack
anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews - anti-war protesters who are Opposing
Netanyahu’s Genocidal War on Gaza
Israeli police attack anti-war protesters who are opposing Netanyahu’s Genocidal war on Gaza.
I guessing this is Jerusalem, it matches another video that I posted earlier today, but different. This video didn't say in the description, like the other did.
Adding post found from about 2 hours ago as typing:
700 people trapped inside Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital under siege by Israel: Official (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/11/20/714973/Israel-siege-Gaza-Indonesian-Hospital)
A senior health official in Gaza says hundreds of people have been trapped inside a hospital in the territory, hours after Israeli forces launched an attack on the facility and imposed a siege on it.
ADDING: this from this morning, but they say a child dies in Gaza every 10 minutes avg:
Death toll from Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip rises to 13,300 people including 5,600 children, 3,500 women.