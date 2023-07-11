WELCOME TO TEXAS FARMSTEAD LIVING

We are long time homesteaders in the Texas Hill Country. Reviving the lost skills of yesteryear and living self-sufficient are important to us. We hope we can inspire, educate, and guide you in the process of living an independent life.

We teach how to have a family dairy cow along with all the dairy products produced from her. Mr. Rueffer has 50+ years of building experience. We produce about 80% of our food.

We utilize regenerative farming and ranching practices.

We value organics and take a holistic approach in all of our enterprises.

Our ranch provides grass-finished beef without the use of any vaccinations or parasite control.

We have an 1880's off-grid farmhouse that we use to features how-to content.

Thank you for watching and God Bless!

The Rueffer's