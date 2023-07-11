BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WELCOME TO TEXAS FARMSTEAD LIVING
TEXAS FARMSTEAD LIVING
TEXAS FARMSTEAD LIVING
38 views • 07/11/2023

We are long time homesteaders in the Texas Hill Country.  Reviving the lost skills of yesteryear and living  self-sufficient are important to us.  We hope we can inspire, educate, and guide you in the process of living an independent life.

We teach how to have a family dairy cow along with all the dairy products produced from her.  Mr. Rueffer has 50+ years of building experience.  We produce about 80% of our food.  

We utilize regenerative farming and ranching practices.  

We value organics and take a holistic approach in all of our enterprises.

Our ranch provides grass-finished beef without the use of any vaccinations or parasite control.  

We have an 1880's off-grid farmhouse that we use to features how-to content.

Thank you for watching and God Bless!

The Rueffer's

Keywords
homesteadinghow-tobeefself sufficiencyfamily milk cows
