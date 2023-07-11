WELCOME TO TEXAS FARMSTEAD LIVING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are long time homesteaders in the Texas Hill Country. Reviving the lost skills of yesteryear and living self-sufficient are important to us. We hope we can inspire, educate, and guide you in the process of living an independent life.
We teach how to have a family dairy cow along with all the dairy products produced from her. Mr. Rueffer has 50+ years of building experience. We produce about 80% of our food.
We utilize regenerative farming and ranching practices.
We value organics and take a holistic approach in all of our enterprises.
Our ranch provides grass-finished beef without the use of any vaccinations or parasite control.
We have an 1880's off-grid farmhouse that we use to features how-to content.
Thank you for watching and God Bless!
The Rueffer's