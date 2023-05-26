Donald Trump posted a Funny video making fun of - Ron DeSantis Presidential Candidacy Announcement from Twitter last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not so much a Trump fan anymore, but I thought this was a funny political ad from Trump. Since, I did listen to that Twitter announcement last night.
Trump posted a Funny video remake of - Ron DeSantis Twitter Presidential Candidacy Announcement from last night
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110426610517273124Original
DeSantis announcement on Twitter, May 24,
2023
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1661498079386931206?cxt=HHwWjMDQjejs6Y4uAAAA