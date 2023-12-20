Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump's lawyer Alina Habba at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, AZ
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published 2 months ago

BREITBART  |  Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba spoke to Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday about the "dangerous" precedent that the Left's political prosecution of former President Trump has wrought for America. #amfest2023

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentspresident donald j trumplawfarealina habba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket