Matt Hoh: Is Israel targeting of journalists





12/5/2023 ABOUT MATT: Associate Director EMN, Matthew Hoh had nearly twelve years of experience with the US military and the wars overseas with the United States Marine Corps, Department of Defense, and State Department. He has been a Senior Fellow with the Center For International Policy since 2010. In 2009, Matthew Hoh resigned in protest from his post in Afghanistan with the State Department over the American escalation of the war. Prior to his assignment in Afghanistan, Matthew took part in the American occupation of Iraq; first in 2004-2005 in Salah ad Din Province with a State Department reconstruction and governance team and then in 2006-2007 in Anbar Province as a Marine Corps company commander. When not deployed, Matthew worked on Afghanistan and Iraq war policy and operations issues at the Pentagon and State Department from 2002-2008. Matthew’s writings have appeared in online and print periodicals such as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Defense News, the Guardian, the Huffington Post, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. He has been a guest on hundreds of news programs on radio and television networks including the BBC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox, NBC, MSNBC, NPR, and Pacifica The Council on Foreign Relations has cited Matthew’s resignation letter from his post in Afghanistan as an Essential Document. In 2010, Matthew was named the Ridenhour Prize Recipient for Truth Telling, and, in 2021, he was awarded as a Defender of Liberty by the Committee for the Republic. Matthew Hoh is a member of the Board of Directors for the Institute for Public Accuracy, an Advisory Board Member for the Committee to Defend Julian Assange and Civil Liberties, Expose Facts, North Carolina Committee to Investigate Torture, The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice, Veterans For Peace, and World Beyond War, and he is an Associate Member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). He is a 100% disabled veteran and has been certified by North Carolina as a Peer Support Specialist for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.