Hezbollah Releases Footage Of Recent Missile Strikes On Israeli Settlement, Army Sites

Hezbollah’s Military Media has released videos showing three recent attacks with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) against Israeli targets.

One of the attacks targeted the settlement of Dovev on December 21, while the other two targeted the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Shumira barracks and al-Abad site on December 20 and 22. The videos released by Hezbollah indicate that the attacks resulted in material damage and maybe even casualties.

Hezbollah said that the attacks were carried out in response to the Israeli war on Gaza Strip and the IDF’s recent strikes on its heartland, southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and its allies began launching attacks against the IDF following the October 7 surprise attacks on Israel, which ignited the war in Gaza.

On December 22, the group’s fighters carried out at least six attacks from southern Lebanon, targeting gatherings and positions of the IDF with ATGMs, rockets and other weapons. An Israeli soldier was killed and another was seriously wounded in one of the attacks.

The IDF responded with a series of air and artillery strikes, killing at least two fighters of Hezbollah. The group mourned two more fighters on the morning of December 23.

In addition, a team from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV survived an Israeli strike while traveling on the Aal-Khardali-Deir Mimas road in southern Lebanon. A cameraman was reportedly lightly wounded.

So far, the clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border have resulted in four civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of nine IDF soldiers. On the Lebanese side, more than 130 have been killed. The toll includes 114 Hezbollah members, ten of whom were killed in Syria, 16 Palestinian fighters, at least 17 civilians and three journalists.

