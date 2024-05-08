BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S1E47, 20240511) Continued Leftwing Violence BTS/SP Video
8 views • 12 months ago

CTP S1E47 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 11 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E47) "Continued Left-wing Violence"

Notice the pattern? #ENEMEdia that called the #TEAParty Peaceful protests as "MOBS" now say that actual PHYSICAL ASSAULTS and other Law violations by Liberal Mobs are not "Mobs" and try to equate the two... Let's examine...

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: "When Are You Going To Fight" TLB article


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/when-are-you-going-to-actually-fight/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14965134-christitutionalist-politics-s1e45-when-are-you-going-to-fight-bidumbnomics-part-3-lies-damn-lies-and-statistics

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/issue-never-the-issue/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/15007205-christitutionalist-politics-s1e46-issue-never-the-issue


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: https://tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1E47 Audio: 31m 17s, Sat May 11 2024)


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

violenceconstitution1st amendment1alawprotestsarsonlootingmobsrioting
