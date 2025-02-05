BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Bill Gates Switched From Microsoft to Vaccines - Deleted Documentary
The authoritarian overlords installing this new medical martial law regime will demand total compliance before all is said and done. If you decide for whatever reason to refuse the coronavirus vaccine, prepare to be treated like an outcast and possibly deemed a criminal as this “Minority Report” dystopia marches on. Now is the time to do whatever you can to free yourself from dependence on the systems currently in place and those the global cabal are planning to make the new normal in the near future.

Those that have not been vaccinated with viral mRNA, and don't have genomic inserts in their DNA, would be considered a “human organism,” and as such can not be patented. However some legal experts say that it is entirely possible that any people that contain modified genes can indeed be patented!

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2021/07/08/big-pharma-mrna-vaccine-will-be-used-to-patent-humans/

"Any politician or scientist who tells you these [GMO] products are safe is either very stupid or lying."

- David Suzuki, CC, OBC, Ph.D LLD, Geneticist

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

"The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."

~ James R. Shannon - National Institute of Health

"Cancer was practically unknown until the cowpox vaccination began to be introduced... and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person."

- New York Press, January 26, 1909, from a report by W.B.Clark

CDC Admits Scary Truths About Vaccine

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2022/08/11/cdc-admits-scary-truths-about-vaccine-n2611624

The COVID-19 Storyline is the Greatest Scam in World History – The Truth is this is a 'Pandemic of the Vaccinated'

https://townhall.com/columnists/wayneallynroot/2022/01/30/the-covid19-storyline-is-the-greatest-scam-in-world-history--the-truth-is-this-is-a-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-n2602554

Historic Data Shows Vaccines Not Key in Declines in Death from Disease

https://vactruth.com/2009/12/14/historic-data-shows-vaccines-not-key-in-declines-in-death-from-disease/

A strange new medical anomaly has doctors baffled as it sweeps across the country. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is on the rise, and it’s tragically claiming the lives of healthy young adults, sometimes in their sleep.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/06/sudden-adult-death-syndrome-baffles-doctors/

9 Disturbing Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.cancerwisdom.net/dangers-of-covid-19-vaccine/

CDC Proposes Indefinite Detainment, Forced Vaccination and Unlimited Surveillance For Travelers

http://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com/cdc/cdc-proposes-indefinite-detainment-forced-vaccination-and-unlimited-surveillance-for-travelers/

The FDA Has Proved Itself To Be A Totally Corrupt And Criminal Organization

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/08/25/the-fda-has-proved-itself-to-be-a-totally-corrupt-and-criminal-organization/

“100,000 Doctors & Medical Professionals Oppose COVID-19 Vaccine”

https://thenewabnormal513330780.wordpress.com/2020/12/20/100000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-covid-19-vaccine/

The “Vaccine Passport” Trojan Horse

https://tuttletwins.com/blog/the-vaccine-passport-trojan-horse/

There's a Big Problem With Making Vaccines Mandatory, And It's Worth Paying Attention

https://www.sciencealert.com/as-effective-as-they-might-be-making-vaccines-mandatory-breaks-trust-in-healthcare

COVID Vaccines: Protection or Biohazard?

https://thenewabnormal513330780.wordpress.com/2020/12/10/covid-vaccines-protection-or-biohazard/

Mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports are creating a two-tiered society, with a new underclass arising among those who have genuine concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines.

https://billmuehlenberg.com/2021/06/09/forced-vaccines-health-fascism-and-medical-apartheid/

‘We Made a Big Mistake’ — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/06/04/we-made-a-big-mistake-covid-vaccine-spike-protein-travels-from-injection-site-can-cause-organ-damage/

Vaccine Totalitarianism: The Newest Tyranny from the Woke Elite

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/08/05/vaccine-totalitarianism-the-newest-tyranny-from-the-woke-elite/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

murdergenocidedepopulationbill gates
