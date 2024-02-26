Railay Beach Krabi Thailand ไร่เลย์

Railay Beach is a climber’s delight. This stunning beach is to be found on the Andaman coast of Thailand and is also known as Rai Leh. Located in Krabi Province, the outstanding fact about Railay Beach is that its landscape is full of dramatic cliffs and mountains, which makes it popular with those who enjoy climbing. This beach forms a peninsula which includes 4 different areas – Rai Leh East, Rai Leh West, Ton Sai and Phra Nag.





