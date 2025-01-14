BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NASA Bombshell: 2025 Set for 'Massive Depopulation' to Usher in 'Matrix Simulation'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
957 views • 5 months ago

Leaked official NASA documents reveal decades of high-level preparation for a mass extinction event set to begin in 2025.

But this isn’t just about wiping out humanity - it’s about replacing us. Cyborgs, bots, and transhumanism are at the core of a global agenda, one that ties directly to the elite’s obsession with depopulation.

The goal? To plug humanity into a matrix, uploading consciousness to a digital cloud, where reality as we know it is a simulation - controlled and manipulated.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nasamatrixai2025depopulationmass extinctioncyborgsbotsklaus schwab
