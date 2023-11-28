BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Bennett, Former US Officer, Studio Interview, Exposing the Reality in Donbass.
Scott Bennett, Former US Officer, Studio Interview, Exposing the Reality in Donbass

RT has welcomed Scott Bennett, a former US Army officer, who has visited the Donetsk People’s Republic to the studio. He says that what he saw didn't align at all with what the Western media has been reporting. With such soldiers and volunteers, Russia will never lose – former US Army officer.

