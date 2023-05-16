Tom Renz | Hospital Murder or Conspiracy Theory?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do we have proof of willful action regarding the #COVID hospital protocols that were murdering people in our hospitals? Listen to this converstation between two hospital employees discussing what they were being told to do and how they knew it was murdering patients and tell me if this is all just #ConspiracyTheory. #Whistleblower #MurderProtocols #COVIDMurders #HospitalIncentives #Fauci #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow