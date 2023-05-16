Tom Renz | Hospital Murder or Conspiracy Theory?

Do we have proof of willful action regarding the #COVID hospital protocols that were murdering people in our hospitals? Listen to this converstation between two hospital employees discussing what they were being told to do and how they knew it was murdering patients and tell me if this is all just #ConspiracyTheory. #Whistleblower #MurderProtocols #COVIDMurders #HospitalIncentives #Fauci #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

