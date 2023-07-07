Troubles, Trials and Tribulation! Should Believers Prepare to Escape...or Endure? [Marker Below]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAKE-AWAYS from The End Times Update July 6, 2023:
-- VIDEO MARKER 40:43] Does the Bible talk about the need for believers to prepare to "escape" end times trouble...or "endure" end times trouble?
--Bible prophecies point to an increase in intensity and frequency...globally!
--Is the volcano in Yellowstone Park at risk of blowing with the increase in magma?
--The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide! --The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!
ALL END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events]. This session includes headlines on...wars...volcanos...a new global economy....etc...
THIS UPDATE'S ENCOURAGING WORD:
1 Peter 4:16 However, if you suffer as a Christian, do not be ashamed, but praise God that you bear that name. NIV